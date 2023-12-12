Will Nick Cousins score a goal when the Florida Panthers play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

Cousins has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 4.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:26 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:15 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

