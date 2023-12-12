Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
Will Niko Mikkola find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.