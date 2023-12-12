Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Okaloosa County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Paxton School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pace High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Choctawhatchee High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Niceville HS at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
