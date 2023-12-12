Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
When the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- In seven of 27 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Ekman-Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
