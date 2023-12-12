When the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

In seven of 27 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

