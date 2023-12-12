When the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • In seven of 27 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

