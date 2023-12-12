The Florida Panthers will play at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, December 12, with the Panthers having won three straight, and the Kraken on an eight-game losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Panthers attempt to beat the the Kraken on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Panthers vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Panthers Kraken 3-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 68 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 85 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 27 17 20 37 8 15 47.6% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 24 10 18 28 14 23 53.1% Carter Verhaeghe 27 13 10 23 16 13 40.7% Evan Rodrigues 27 6 15 21 9 7 31.2% Matthew Tkachuk 27 5 15 20 20 10 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 98 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 29th in the NHL.

The Kraken have 73 goals this season (2.5 per game), 27th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players