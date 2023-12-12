Tuesday's NHL matchup between the Florida Panthers (17-8-2) and the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena sees the Panthers as road favorites (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Kraken (+130). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Panthers vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

In the 17 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-4 in those games.

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in five, or 26.3%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Florida is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Seattle has a record of 1-5 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 4-6-0 6.4 3.30 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.30 2.10 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-6-3 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.30 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-6-3 2.30 3.00 4 11.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

