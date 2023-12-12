Panthers vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 12
The Florida Panthers (17-8-2, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7, losers of eight in a row). The matchup on Tuesday, December 12 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
The Panthers' offense has scored 33 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 21 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that time have netted seven power-play goals (24.1%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.
Panthers vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Panthers 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have finished 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 17-8-2.
- Florida has 15 points (7-2-1) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.
- Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).
- The Panthers are 15-3-0 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 30 points).
- In the nine games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-2-0 record (14 points).
- When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 12-7-2 (26 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|17th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|2.52
|29th
|4th
|2.52
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|25th
|2nd
|34.1
|Shots
|30.5
|16th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|7th
|18th
|18.82%
|Power Play %
|20.43%
|17th
|13th
|81.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.83%
|22nd
Panthers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
