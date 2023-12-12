The Florida Panthers (17-8-2, on a three-game winning streak) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7, losers of eight in a row). The matchup on Tuesday, December 12 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Panthers' offense has scored 33 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 21 goals. A total of 29 power-play opportunities during that time have netted seven power-play goals (24.1%). They are 6-3-1 in those contests.

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's game.

Panthers vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Panthers 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)

Panthers (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 2-2-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 17-8-2.

Florida has 15 points (7-2-1) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers are 15-3-0 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 30 points).

In the nine games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-2-0 record (14 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Florida is 12-7-2 (26 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.52 29th 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.38 25th 2nd 34.1 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 18th 18.82% Power Play % 20.43% 17th 13th 81.32% Penalty Kill % 76.83% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.