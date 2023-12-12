Pay attention to Sam Reinhart and Vince Dunn in particular on Tuesday, when the Florida Panthers face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Florida, Reinhart has 37 points in 27 games (17 goals, 20 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 10 goals and 18 assists, equaling 28 points (one per game).

Carter Verhaeghe's 23 points this season are via 13 goals and 10 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.29 goals against average) and recorded 170 saves.

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Dunn has totaled 18 assists and four goals in 29 games. That's good for 22 points.

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 13 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has six goals and 12 assists for Florida.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 3-5-6 record this season, with an .896 save percentage (42nd in the league). In 15 games, he has 353 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 17th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.52 29th 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.38 25th 2nd 34.1 Shots 30.5 16th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 7th 18th 18.82% Power Play % 20.43% 17th 12th 81.32% Penalty Kill % 76.83% 23rd

