Panthers vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Two streaking squads face off when the Florida Panthers (17-8-2) go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Panthers have won three in a row, but the Kraken are on an eight-game losing streak.
Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 76.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (13-4).
- Florida has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 27 games this season.
Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info
Panthers vs. Kraken Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|85 (15th)
|Goals
|73 (27th)
|68 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (29th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (12th)
|17 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (19th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.
- Florida hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 85 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 68 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +17.
