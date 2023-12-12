Two streaking squads face off when the Florida Panthers (17-8-2) go on the road to play the Seattle Kraken (8-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Panthers have won three in a row, but the Kraken are on an eight-game losing streak.

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-165) Kraken (+140) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 76.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (13-4).

Florida has an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 14 of 27 games this season.

Panthers vs Kraken Additional Info

Panthers vs. Kraken Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 85 (15th) Goals 73 (27th) 68 (3rd) Goals Allowed 98 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 19 (12th) 17 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (19th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

Florida hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers are putting up 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 85 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 68 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +17.

