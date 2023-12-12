You can find player prop bet odds for Sam Reinhart, Vince Dunn and other players on the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 17 goals and 20 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 24 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 13 goals and added 10 assists through 27 games for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 0 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Dunn is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 22 points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 18 assists in 29 games (playing 23:50 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Dec. 4 1 1 2 5 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a leading scorer for Seattle with 21 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 13 assists in 29 games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.