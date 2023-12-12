Can we count on Ryan Lomberg finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • Lomberg has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Lomberg has zero points on the power play.
  • Lomberg's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:39 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:00 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:20 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:37 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

