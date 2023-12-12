Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saint Johns County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nease HS at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Pierson, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Christian Academy at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pedro Menendez High School at Oakleaf HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
