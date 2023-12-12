Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
When the Florida Panthers take on the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sam Bennett find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Bennett's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Bennett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:45
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
