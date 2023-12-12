Sam Bennett will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Florida Panthers meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Bennett in the Panthers-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Bennett vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 12:21 on the ice per game.

In three of 15 games this season, Bennett has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bennett has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 15 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of 15 games this season, Bennett has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bennett Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-25).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 6 Points 3 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.