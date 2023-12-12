Sam Reinhart will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken face off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Reinhart in that upcoming Panthers-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

Reinhart has a goal in 13 games this year out of 27 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 19 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -25 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 27 Games 3 37 Points 0 17 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

