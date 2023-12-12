The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Steven Lorentz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lorentz stats and insights

  • In one of 20 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
  • Lorentz has no points on the power play.
  • Lorentz averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.