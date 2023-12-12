Will Steven Lorentz Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Steven Lorentz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lorentz stats and insights
- In one of 20 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Lorentz has no points on the power play.
- Lorentz averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Lorentz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:02
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|9:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
