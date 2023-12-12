The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Steven Lorentz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lorentz stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

Lorentz averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 9:45 Home W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.