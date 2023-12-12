Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Sumter County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Port High School at Wildwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Wildwood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Villages High School at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
