Will Uvis Balinskis Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 12?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Uvis Balinskis a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Balinskis stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Balinskis scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).
- Balinskis has zero points on the power play.
- Balinskis averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Balinskis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
