For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Uvis Balinskis a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Balinskis scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).
  • Balinskis has zero points on the power play.
  • Balinskis averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 98 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 5-2
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 3-0
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:47 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0
10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

