Player prop bet odds for Nathan MacKinnon, Rasmus Dahlin and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

MacKinnon has been a major player for Colorado this season, with 39 points in 28 games.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 1 2 3 5 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar has 36 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 28 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 0 at Kings Dec. 3 0 0 0 0

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Mikko Rantanen has 34 total points for Colorado, with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 5 0 0 0 2 at Kings Dec. 3 0 1 1 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Dahlin's seven goals and 16 assists in 28 games for Buffalo add up to 23 total points on the season.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Casey Mittelstadt is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 22 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 16 assists in 29 games.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.