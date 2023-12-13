Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Duval County, Florida today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Creek Christian High School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Middle-High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at West Nassau HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Callahan, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.