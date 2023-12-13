How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Florida Atlantic shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Panthers are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 181st.
- The Owls record 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers allow.
- Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 75.6 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|W 83-58
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-74
|FAU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Illinois
|L 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/13/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|MassMutual Center
|12/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
