The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Florida Atlantic shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Panthers are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 181st.

The Owls record 84.4 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 75.6 the Panthers allow.

Florida Atlantic has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 75.6 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

At home, the Owls allowed 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than when playing on the road (67.5).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better in home games last year, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 37.7% three-point percentage at home and a 38.0% mark on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule