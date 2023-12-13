The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) will meet the Florida International Panthers (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game Information

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

  • Vladislav Goldin: 14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 8.5 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jalen Gaffney: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Florida International Players to Watch

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Stat Comparison

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Florida International AVG Florida International Rank
44th 83 Points Scored 71.8 239th
116th 67.5 Points Allowed 77.4 308th
149th 34.2 Rebounds 26.1 357th
201st 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 201st
32nd 9.7 3pt Made 7.6 167th
78th 15.3 Assists 14.4 115th
74th 10.3 Turnovers 16.3 359th

