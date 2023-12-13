The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

  • Florida International is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 221st.
  • The Panthers score only 1.4 more points per game (72) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (70.6).
  • When it scores more than 70.6 points, Florida International is 3-2.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida International scored 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (66).
  • The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than away (75.8) last season.
  • Florida International drained more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-84 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU L 68-65 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 LIU W 74-59 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/13/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Trinity (FL) - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Stetson - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

