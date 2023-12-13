Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida International Panthers (2-7) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Florida International Players to Watch
- Vladislav Goldin: 14.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 8.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Gaffney: 7.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|44th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|71.8
|239th
|116th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|77.4
|308th
|149th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|26.1
|357th
|201st
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|201st
|32nd
|9.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|167th
|78th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.4
|115th
|74th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|16.3
|359th
