The No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-2) are heavily favored (by 21.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Florida International Panthers (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 152.5 in the matchup.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -21.5 152.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 152.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Florida International's games this season have had an average of 147.6 points, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Florida International has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark of Florida International.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 5 55.6% 84.4 156.4 70.6 146.2 147.3 Florida International 3 37.5% 72 156.4 75.6 146.2 151.3

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers' 72 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 70.6 the Owls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.6 points, Florida International is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-3-0 1-1 5-4-0 Florida International 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Florida International 17-0 Home Record 11-7 11-3 Away Record 3-10 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

