Heat vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
Southeast Division rivals meet when the Miami Heat (13-10) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center, starting on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-8.5)
|224.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Heat (-8)
|225
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs Hornets Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Heat score 112.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 111.7 (ninth in the league) for a +21 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets have a -160 scoring differential, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 121 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.
- These two teams average a combined 226 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams allow 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Miami has compiled a 10-13-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Charlotte has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+3500
|+1600
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.