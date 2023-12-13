The Miami Heat (10-8) are home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 11.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams puts up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Hornets.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's making 41.1% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets are receiving 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.

The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

The Hornets are receiving 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.

Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Heat Hornets 110.6 Points Avg. 112.7 109.1 Points Allowed Avg. 121.8 46.4% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.2% Three Point % 35.0%

