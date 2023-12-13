Heat vs. Hornets December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (10-8) are home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.
Heat vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 11.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Duncan Robinson averages 14.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams puts up 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Hornets.
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He's making 41.1% of his shots from the field.
- The Hornets are receiving 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- The Hornets are getting 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
- The Hornets are receiving 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.
Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Hornets
|110.6
|Points Avg.
|112.7
|109.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.8
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
