The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Hornets are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -7.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 11 times.

Miami's contests this year have an average point total of 224.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have gone 10-13-0 ATS this season.

Miami has entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

Miami has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 77.8% chance to win.

Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 11 47.8% 112.6 226 111.7 232.7 220.8 Hornets 17 81% 113.4 226 121 232.7 229.0

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering two times in nine home games, and eight times in 14 road games.

The Heat put up 8.4 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hornets allow (121).

Miami has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 121 points.

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Heat and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 10-13 0-3 11-12 Hornets 9-12 3-3 14-7

Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights

Heat Hornets 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 121 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 7-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 9-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-3

