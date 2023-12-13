Heat vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Hornets are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 224.5.
Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-7.5
|224.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 11 times.
- Miami's contests this year have an average point total of 224.2, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat have gone 10-13-0 ATS this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.
- Miami has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 77.8% chance to win.
Heat vs Hornets Additional Info
|Heat vs Hornets Injury Report
|Heat vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Hornets Prediction
|Heat vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|11
|47.8%
|112.6
|226
|111.7
|232.7
|220.8
|Hornets
|17
|81%
|113.4
|226
|121
|232.7
|229.0
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of Heat's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Miami has played worse at home, covering two times in nine home games, and eight times in 14 road games.
- The Heat put up 8.4 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hornets allow (121).
- Miami has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 121 points.
Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|10-13
|0-3
|11-12
|Hornets
|9-12
|3-3
|14-7
Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Heat
|Hornets
|112.6
|113.4
|21
|18
|3-2
|8-6
|3-2
|7-7
|111.7
|121
|9
|26
|7-8
|2-2
|9-6
|1-3
