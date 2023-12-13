The Miami Heat (13-10) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, as they ready for a Wednesday, December 13 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat will look for another victory over the Hornets after a 116-114 win on Monday. Duncan Robinson led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 24 points. Terry Rozier notched 34 points in the Hornets' loss.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 6.5 2.7 1.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), Nick Smith: Questionable (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle)

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE

