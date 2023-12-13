The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Kaseya Center on December 13, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Hornets allow to opponents.

In games Miami shoots higher than 48.9% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Hornets are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat score 8.4 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hornets give up (121).

Miami has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 121 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have performed better at home this year, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game in road games.

In home games, Miami is giving up 10.9 more points per game (118.3) than away from home (107.4).

The Heat are averaging 12.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.9 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.7% when playing at home and 37.9% in road games.

