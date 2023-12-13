When the Miami Heat (13-10) and Charlotte Hornets (7-14) play at Kaseya Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE

BSSUN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

The Heat beat the Hornets, 116-114, on Monday. Duncan Robinson poured in a team-high 24 points for the Heat, and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists. Terry Rozier had 34 points, plus two rebounds and 13 assists, for the Hornets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 24 7 4 2 0 5 Jimmy Butler 23 4 8 1 1 1 Caleb Martin 20 9 5 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler averages 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the floor and 40.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Adebayo's numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Robinson averages 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Butler, Gordon Hayward and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.6 3.6 4.4 0.7 0.3 0.6 Jaime Jaquez 17 3.6 2.9 0.9 0.2 1.5 Caleb Martin 14.5 5.2 2.6 0.8 0.3 1.5 Kyle Lowry 11.8 4.3 3.9 0.9 0.4 2.4 Josh Richardson 13.1 3 3.4 0.6 0.3 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.