Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Hillsborough County, Florida today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spoto High School at King High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

T R Robinson High School at Newsome HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Lithia, FL

Lithia, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Leto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Lennard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Ruskin, FL

Ruskin, FL Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Tampa at Blake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Chamberlain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant City HS at Gaither High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at Sickles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13

6:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Durant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alonso High School at Palm Harbor University HS