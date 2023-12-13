Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 116-114 win over the Hornets, Lowry had three points, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Lowry, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 11.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.9 PRA -- 17.5 20 PR -- 13.2 16.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 7.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.1 per contest.

Lowry is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lowry's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 18th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Hornets allow 121 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have conceded 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have allowed 27.1 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 13.7 makes per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 35 3 5 5 1 0 2 11/14/2023 15 0 1 2 0 0 0

