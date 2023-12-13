Miami-Dade County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at SLAM Miami Charter

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 13

2:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horeb Christian High School at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dade Christian High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13

7:30 PM ET on December 13 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Doral Academy at Mater Lakes Academy