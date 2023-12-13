Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Miami-Dade County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at SLAM Miami Charter
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horeb Christian High School at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dade Christian High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy at Mater Lakes Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
