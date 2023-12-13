Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Volusia County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at New Smyrna Beach High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seabreeze HS at Titusville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Orange City at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sanford, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
