Can we expect Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

  • Ekblad is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

