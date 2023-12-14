Can we expect Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

