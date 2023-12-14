Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 14?
Can we expect Aaron Ekblad finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
