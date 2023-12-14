The Florida Panthers, Aaron Ekblad included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Ekblad's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 21:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Through 12 games this year, Ekblad has yet to score a goal.

Ekblad has a point in three games this season through 12 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekblad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 12 games played.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Ekblad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 12 Games 2 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

