When the Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

  • In 10 of 25 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Barkov has accumulated one goal and six assists.
  • He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:23 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

