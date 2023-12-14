Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Barkov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:47 per game on the ice, is +19.

Barkov has a goal in 10 of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Barkov has a point in 16 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 10 times.

Barkov has an assist in 14 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Barkov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

Barkov has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 25 Games 3 28 Points 3 10 Goals 2 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.