When the Florida Panthers take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Anton Lundell find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lundell's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:50 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

