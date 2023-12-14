The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

