The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
- Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
