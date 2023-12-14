The Florida Panthers, with Brandon Montour, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Montour are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brandon Montour vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 23:39 on the ice per game.

Montour has yet to score a goal this year through 12 games played.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 12 contests Montour has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In two of 12 contests this year, Montour has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Montour goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Montour Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 12 Games 2 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

