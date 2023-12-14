Should you wager on Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Verhaeghe stats and insights

Verhaeghe has scored in 13 of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Verhaeghe has accumulated four goals and two assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Verhaeghe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:11 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 20:52 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:21 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:04 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.