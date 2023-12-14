Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Verhaeghe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus this season, in 17:52 per game on the ice, is +4.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 13 of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 28 games this year, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in nine of 28 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 3 23 Points 1 13 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

