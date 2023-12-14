Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Columbia County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Columbia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange Park High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lake City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
