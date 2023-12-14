Will Evan Rodrigues light the lamp when the Florida Panthers face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in four of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Rodrigues has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:53 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:39 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 4 2 2 16:52 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

