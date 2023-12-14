The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will host the Florida International Panthers (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72.0) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (62.1).

Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.

Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.

The Owls record just 0.3 more points per game (64.3) than the Panthers allow (64.0).

Florida Atlantic has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Florida International is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 64.3 points.

The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Janeta Rozentale: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Jada Moore: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Mya Perry: 9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Devyn Scott: 3.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Florida Atlantic Schedule