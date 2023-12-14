How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST
The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will host the Florida International Panthers (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72.0) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (62.1).
- Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Owls record just 0.3 more points per game (64.3) than the Panthers allow (64.0).
- Florida Atlantic has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- Florida International is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.
- The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls allow.
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Jada Moore: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Mya Perry: 9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Devyn Scott: 3.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|L 57-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-53
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/5/2023
|Saint Thomas (FL)
|W 78-60
|FAU Arena
|12/14/2023
|Florida International
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Howard
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
