The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will host the Florida International Panthers (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72.0) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (62.1).
  • Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Owls record just 0.3 more points per game (64.3) than the Panthers allow (64.0).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 64.0 points.
  • Florida International is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 64.3 points.
  • The Owls shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.
  • The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls allow.

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • Janeta Rozentale: 10.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Jada Moore: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%
  • Mya Perry: 9.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
  • Devyn Scott: 3.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 57-43 KSU Convocation Center
11/29/2023 @ Nebraska L 77-53 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/5/2023 Saint Thomas (FL) W 78-60 FAU Arena
12/14/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Howard - FAU Arena
12/18/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.