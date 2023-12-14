Thursday's contest at RP Funding Center has the Florida Gators (6-3) squaring off against the East Carolina Pirates (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-68 victory, as our model heavily favors Florida.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Lakeland, Florida

Venue: RP Funding Center

Florida vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 83, East Carolina 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-14.8)

Florida (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Florida has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season, while East Carolina is 3-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Gators are 7-2-0 and the Pirates are 5-4-0.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +90 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.7 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per outing (247th in college basketball).

Florida averages 43.8 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.6 boards per game.

Florida knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (208th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 32.8% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Gators rank 102nd in college basketball with 98.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 118th in college basketball defensively with 87.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Florida has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (269th in college basketball play), 1.6 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (246th in college basketball).

