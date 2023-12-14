Thursday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) and the Florida International Panthers (5-4) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 66-63 based on our computer prediction, with Florida Atlantic coming out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM on December 14.

The Panthers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 54-51 victory against Bethune-Cookman.

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 66, Florida International 63

Other CUSA Predictions

Florida International Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 54-51 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 214) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Florida International is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Florida International 2023-24 Best Wins

54-51 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 214) on December 3

88-81 at home over Jacksonville (No. 263) on December 1

88-59 at home over Bryant (No. 281) on November 24

65-64 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 289) on November 10

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.0 points per game (104th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (189th in college basketball).

