The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Florida International Panthers (5-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at FAU Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score 9.9 more points per game (72) than the Owls give up (62.1).
  • Florida International is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 72 points.
  • The Owls put up 64.3 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 64 the Panthers give up.
  • When Florida Atlantic scores more than 64 points, it is 3-0.
  • Florida International has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
  • This year the Owls are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers shoot 40.3% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Owls concede.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.4 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 10.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Courtney Prenger: 10 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
  • Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Maria Torres: 4.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Georgia Southern L 81-69 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Jacksonville W 88-81 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 54-51 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/18/2023 Texas State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/19/2023 Alabama A&M - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.